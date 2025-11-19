U.S.S. Pierre Passes Through Panama Canal with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Hazel Arceo, operations officer assigned to the independence-class littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38), gives a tour to National Aeronaval Service of Panama members off the coast of Colon, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. The U.S. Navy’s long-standing cooperation with Panama security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)