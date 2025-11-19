Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.S. Pierre Passes Through Panama Canal with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S.S. Pierre Passes Through Panama Canal with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval

    PANAMA

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Mineman 2nd Class Nathan Misenhelter, left,and Mineman Seaman Apprentice Aponte Velazquez give National Aeronaval Service of Panama members a tour of independence-class littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) off the coast of Colon, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. The team was welcomed aboard the ship as a show of interoperability and given a tour to increase combined knowledge between the two services. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Panamá
    USS Pierre
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

