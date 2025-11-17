U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks fly over Latvia’s Independence Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks flown by pilots from Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, fly over Latvia’s Independence Day parade on Nov. 18, 2025. Latvia hosts an annual parade to celebrate its 1918 declaration of independence, featuring troops and vehicles from various NATO countries and highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)