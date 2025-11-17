U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Latvia's Independence Day parade

U.S. Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, stand in formation during Latvia’s Independence Day parade on Nov. 18, 2025. Latvia hosts an annual parade to celebrate its 1918 declaration of independence, featuring troops and vehicles from various NATO countries and highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)
