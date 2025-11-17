Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs delivers a message to the public [Image 4 of 6]

    Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs delivers a message to the public

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs delivers a message to the public during Latvia’s Independence Day parade on Nov. 18, 2025. Latvia hosts an annual parade to celebrate its 1918 declaration of independence, featuring troops and vehicles from various NATO countries and highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    #Latvia #NATO #Parade #IndependenceDay

