Multinational troops display their national colors during Latvia’s Independence Day parade on Nov. 18, 2025, demonstrating unity among NATO allies. Latvia hosts an annual parade to celebrate its 1918 declaration of independence, featuring troops and vehicles from various NATO countries and highlighting unity and pride among the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)