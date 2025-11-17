Run to Remember: Kunsan hosts POW/MIA 24 hour event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing carry a POW/MIA flag, American flag and Republic of Korea flag during a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24 hour run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Service members from across the wing came to attend the ceremony and participate in the 24-hour run, showing support for their wingmen and honoring those who were captured or went missing in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)