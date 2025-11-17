Run to Remember: Kunsan hosts POW/MIA 24 hour event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing salute the flag during the national anthem during a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Kunsan hosted a 24-hour POW/MIA run to honor those who were captured or went missing in combat, allowing friends, families and service members to remember their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)