Run to Remember: Kunsan hosts POW/MIA 24 hour event

U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group leadership lead the Prisoner of War during a POW/MIA 24-hour run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Service members from across the wing came to attend the ceremony and participate in the 24-hour run, showing support for their wingmen and honoring those who were captured or went missing in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)