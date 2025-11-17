An Airman from the 8th Fighter Wing carries a POW/MIA flag during a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action 24-hour run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Service members from across the wing came to attend the ceremony and participate in the 24-hour run, showing support for their wingmen and honoring those who were captured or went missing in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9406198
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-JJ878-3153
|Resolution:
|5630x3746
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Run to Remember: Kunsan hosts POW/MIA 24 hour event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.