FITZ participate in Naval Engagement Activity with Bangladesh Navy

251008-N-YO707-1188



Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), from Texas, left, talks with two Bangladesh Navy officers on the ship’s bridge during Naval Engagement Activity (NEA) Bangladesh while underway in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 8, 2025. NEA Bangladesh is an exercise that promotes regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen the maritime partnership, and enhance interoperability with the Bangladesh Navy. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)