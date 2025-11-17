US Navy and Bangladesh Navy Conduct Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh 2025

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (Oct. 10, 2025) – The U.S. Navy and Bangladesh Navy conducted Naval Engagement Activity (NEA) Bangladesh 2025 in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Oct. 8-10, encompassing three days of enhanced training and collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region.
NEA Bangladesh 2025 is the latest iteration in a long running series of bilateral exercises held between the U.S. and Bangladeshi navies. Building on more than a half-century of diplomatic relations, NEA Bangladesh 2025 focuses on enhancing naval interoperability between the services and building upon people-to-people ties.
U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) participated in this year’s naval engagement activity. The last U.S. Navy ship to visit Bangladesh was the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) in Dec. 2021.
“It’s a pleasure to work alongside the Bangladeshi,” said Cmdr. Paul Richardson III, commanding officer of Fitzgerald. “The training we conducted during NEA Bangladesh 2025 forms a foundation we will continue to build on. Our naval ships are continually working alongside our allies and partners and Fitzgerald looks forward to our next engagements in the Indo-Pacific.”
NEA Bangladesh 2025 featured a wide variety of bilateral training ashore and subject matter expert exchanges, covering topics that included flight deck safety, damage control, maritime interdiction operations, and visit, board, search, and seizure operations. Bilateral training activities like NEA Bangladesh provide valuable opportunities for the two navies to improve combined readiness, strengthen cooperation, and develop tactical interoperability.
NEA Bangladesh is a demonstration of the ongoing U.S.-Bangladesh partnership and the United States’ long-term commitment to the stability, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.
Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 20:56
|Story ID:
|552144
|Location:
|BD
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|0
