US Navy and Bangladesh Navy Conduct Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh 2025

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson | 251009-N-YO707-2006 BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 9, 2025) - Ensign Kathleen Roland, from Conn., uses a sound-powered phone aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) to relay a heading to the helmsman as the ship conducts a maneuvering exercise with the Bangladesh Navy guided-missile frigate BNS Bangabandhu (F-25) during Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh while underway in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 9. NEA Bangladesh is an exercise that promotes regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen the maritime partnership, and enhance interoperability with the Bangladesh Navy. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (Oct. 10, 2025) – The U.S. Navy and Bangladesh Navy conducted Naval Engagement Activity (NEA) Bangladesh 2025 in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Oct. 8-10, encompassing three days of enhanced training and collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region.



NEA Bangladesh 2025 is the latest iteration in a long running series of bilateral exercises held between the U.S. and Bangladeshi navies. Building on more than a half-century of diplomatic relations, NEA Bangladesh 2025 focuses on enhancing naval interoperability between the services and building upon people-to-people ties.



U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) participated in this year’s naval engagement activity. The last U.S. Navy ship to visit Bangladesh was the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) in Dec. 2021.



“It’s a pleasure to work alongside the Bangladeshi,” said Cmdr. Paul Richardson III, commanding officer of Fitzgerald. “The training we conducted during NEA Bangladesh 2025 forms a foundation we will continue to build on. Our naval ships are continually working alongside our allies and partners and Fitzgerald looks forward to our next engagements in the Indo-Pacific.”



NEA Bangladesh 2025 featured a wide variety of bilateral training ashore and subject matter expert exchanges, covering topics that included flight deck safety, damage control, maritime interdiction operations, and visit, board, search, and seizure operations. Bilateral training activities like NEA Bangladesh provide valuable opportunities for the two navies to improve combined readiness, strengthen cooperation, and develop tactical interoperability.



NEA Bangladesh is a demonstration of the ongoing U.S.-Bangladesh partnership and the United States’ long-term commitment to the stability, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.



Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.