FITZ participate in Naval Engagement Activity with Bangladesh Navy

251008-N-YO707-1077



Bangladesh Navy Metal Shark Boats, participants in Naval Engagement Activity (NEA) Bangladesh, approach Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 8, 2025. NEA Bangladesh is an exercise that promotes regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen the maritime partnership, and enhance interoperability with the Bangladesh Navy. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)