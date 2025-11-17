Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FITZ participate in Naval Engagement Activity with Bangladesh Navy [Image 2 of 5]

    FITZ participate in Naval Engagement Activity with Bangladesh Navy

    BAY OF BENGAL

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251008-N-YO707-1171

    Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), from Texas, left, talks with two Bangladesh Navy officers on the ship’s bridge during Naval Engagement Activity (NEA) Bangladesh while underway in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 8, 2025. NEA Bangladesh is an exercise that promotes regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen the maritime partnership, and enhance interoperability with the Bangladesh Navy. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:41
    Photo ID: 9405870
    VIRIN: 251008-N-YO707-1171
    Resolution: 3751x2501
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    This work, FITZ participate in Naval Engagement Activity with Bangladesh Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy and Bangladesh Navy Conduct Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh 2025

