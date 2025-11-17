Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Maintenance

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    U.S. Sailors conduct maintenance on an aerial refueling probe in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 18, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 20:43
    Photo ID: 9405395
    VIRIN: 251118-N-VA915-1043
    Resolution: 5272x3515
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Maintenance
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CaribOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download