USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Maintenance

A U.S. Sailor conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 18, 2025. U.S. military forces, including Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War directed operations, and the President’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)