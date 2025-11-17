USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Flight Operations

A U.S. Sailor aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 18, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
