    555th EFS performs unrestricted climb takeoff [Image 4 of 4]

    555th EFS performs unrestricted climb takeoff

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron performs an unrestricted climb during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 builds interoperability between allied nations
    while showcasing unified military capabilities against potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    TAGS

    Triple Nickel
    fighter jet
    FF6
    Ferocious Falcon 6

