555th EFS performs unrestricted climb takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron performs an unrestricted climb during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 builds interoperability between allied nations

while showcasing unified military capabilities against potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)