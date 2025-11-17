U.S. Air Force Capt. Keynon Phillips, left, and Lt. Col. Jarod Jenson, 174th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, conduct pre-flight procedures during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9405080
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-PQ421-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 174th EARS prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.