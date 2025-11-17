Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    174th EARS prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 3 of 4]

    174th EARS prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Keynon Phillips, left, and Lt. Col. Jarod Jenson, 174th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, conduct pre-flight procedures during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9405080
    VIRIN: 251116-F-PQ421-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 174th EARS prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

