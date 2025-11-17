174th EARS prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Keynon Phillips, left, and Lt. Col. Jarod Jenson, 174th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, conduct pre-flight procedures during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)