    F-16C Fighting Falcon hot-pit refueling [Image 1 of 4]

    F-16C Fighting Falcon hot-pit refueling

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen from the 555th Mission Generation Force Element and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a hot-pit refuel for an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9405078
    VIRIN: 251117-F-PQ421-1232
    Resolution: 4753x3163
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, F-16C Fighting Falcon hot-pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

