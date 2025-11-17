U.S. Airmen from the 555th Mission Generation Force Element and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a hot-pit refuel for an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9405078
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-PQ421-1232
|Resolution:
|4753x3163
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16C Fighting Falcon hot-pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.