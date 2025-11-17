F-16C Fighting Falcon hot-pit refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 555th Mission Generation Force Element and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a hot-pit refuel for an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)