Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan “Snip” Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, conducts pre-flight procedures in an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The exercise provides training opportunities for the U.S., Qatar, Italy, the United Kingdom and Turkey to test collaborative techniques in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)