Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan “Snip” Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, conducts pre-flight procedures in an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The exercise provides training opportunities for the U.S., Qatar, Italy, the United Kingdom and Turkey to test collaborative techniques in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9405079
    VIRIN: 251119-F-KV687-1081
    Resolution: 5625x3743
    Size: 900.02 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16C Fighting Falcon hot-pit refueling
    Triple Nickel prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6
    174th EARS prepares for takeoff during Ferocious Falcon 6
    555th EFS performs unrestricted climb takeoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    555th Fighter Squadron
    F-16C
    fighter pilot
    FF6
    Ferocious Falcon 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download