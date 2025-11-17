U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rosales and Airman 1st Class Kwaku Owusu, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Maintenance section work beneath an R-11 fuel truck at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 20, 2025. Their efforts help sustain the daily operations that support flightline and base-wide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
This work, 475th EABS Keeps the Mission Moving at Camp Simba [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
406 AEW Airmen leverage teamwork to expedite fuel truck repair
