    475th EABS Keeps the Mission Moving at Camp Simba [Image 4 of 7]

    475th EABS Keeps the Mission Moving at Camp Simba

    KENYA

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rosales and Airman 1st Class Kwaku Owusu, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Maintenance section, work beneath an R-11 fuel truck at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 20, 2025. Their efforts help sustain the daily operations that support flightline and base-wide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 04:40
    Photo ID: 9405063
    VIRIN: 251020-F-CG010-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: KE
