475th EABS Keeps the Mission Moving at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rosales and Airman 1st Class Kwaku Owusu, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Maintenance section, work on an R-11 fuel truck at Camp Simba, Kenya, Oct. 20, 2025. The team ensures mission readiness by maintaining and repairing essential ground vehicles that keep operations moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)