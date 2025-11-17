406 AEW Airmen leverage teamwork to expedite fuel truck repair

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The tyranny of distance is no match for the Boss Wing. Airmen from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing jumped into action when two R-11 refueling trucks needed repairs at Camp Simba, Kenya. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rosales and Airman 1st Class Kwaku Owusu, both mechanics assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, identified a maintenance issue on one R-11 truck. The next morning, a second R-11 needed repairs. Both Rosales and Owusu immediately began coordination with multiple levels of leadership to remedy the situation, despite having arrived in Kenya only 24 hours before. “This is what Airmen do: they make things happen,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Rice, 475th EABS commander. “These two young men are critical to maintaining our power projection capability. They ensured we can literally fuel our joint mission partners to fuel the fight.” U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Brady Nolte, Edwin Gonzalez-Lenis and Michael Siters in the 406th AEW A-Staff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, quickly sourced parts for the broken trucks from nearby Spangdahlem Air Base. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Bober, 406th AEW logistics plan superintendent, hand-carried the parts onto the next plane leaving Germany for Africa. Rosales and Owusu were able to repair the R-11 trucks the same day the parts arrived. “We understood the importance of the request for support, so we expedited the process to ensure they had the parts they needed,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Rebecca Roach, 406th AEW A4 director. Rosales and Owusu quickly restored the trucks to the airfield, thanks to the teamwork within the 406th AEW. “It is admirable that Airmen are empowered to solve problems at their level, overcoming resource limitations and complex logistical challenges,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Gabe Brown, 406th AEW commander. “They set the standard for each of us – loyal, selfless and determined to accomplish the mission.”

