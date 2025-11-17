Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs [Image 4 of 4]

    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Deuerlein, 56th Fighter Wing Fighter Country Innovation section chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Alaniz, converse about a small unmanned aircraft system, Nov. 21, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB is accelerating the future of warfare through a growing suite of sUAS programs developed by the 56th FW Spark Cell. The team of innovators is reshaping how Airmen train, think, and operate in different environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9404628
    VIRIN: 251121-F-QT044-1079
    Resolution: 3989x3191
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

