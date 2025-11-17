Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Jestes, 56th Fighter Wing Fighter Country Innovation drone innovation lead, observes a small unmanned aircraft system, Nov. 21, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB is accelerating the future of warfare through a growing suite of sUAS programs developed by the 56th FW Spark Cell. The team of innovators is reshaping how Airmen train, think, and operate in different environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)