Date Taken: 11.21.2025 Date Posted: 11.21.2025 17:54 Photo ID: 9404619 VIRIN: 251121-F-QT044-1012 Resolution: 3811x3049 Size: 1.43 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Hometown: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.