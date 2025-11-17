U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Jestes, 56th Fighter Wing Fighter Country Innovation drone innovation lead, flies a small unmanned aircraft system, Nov. 21, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9404619
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-QT044-1012
|Resolution:
|3811x3049
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.