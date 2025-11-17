Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A drone flies around the Fighter Country Innovation workroom, Nov. 21, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As the Air Force faces rising demands from contested environments and emerging technologies, Luke’s drone initiatives serve as a reminder that innovation does not begin at the strategic level; it begins with Airmen. Through ongoing research, collaboration and training, Luke is shaping the future of warfare and strengthening the Air Force’s ability to project combat airpower across the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)