Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A drone flies around the Fighter Country Innovation workroom, Nov. 21, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As the Air Force faces rising demands from contested environments and emerging technologies, Luke’s drone initiatives serve as a reminder that innovation does not begin at the strategic level; it begins with Airmen. Through ongoing research, collaboration and training, Luke is shaping the future of warfare and strengthening the Air Force’s ability to project combat airpower across the globe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9404627
    VIRIN: 251121-F-QT044-1092
    Resolution: 4780x2993
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs
    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs
    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs
    Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download