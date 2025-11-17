USS Missouri Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) - Cmdr. Michael Humara, incoming commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), gives remarks during the change of command ceremony for Missouri on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)