    USS Missouri Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Missouri Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) - Cmdr. Michael Humara, incoming commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), second from right, salutes Cmdr. Gieorag Andrews, outgoing commanding officer of Missouri, second from left, while Capt. Jeffrey Fassbender, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, center, observes during the Missouri’s change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)

