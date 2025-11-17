USS Missouri Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) - Cmdr. Michael Humara, incoming commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), second from right, salutes Cmdr. Gieorag Andrews, outgoing commanding officer of Missouri, second from left, while Capt. Jeffrey Fassbender, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, center, observes during the Missouri’s change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)