JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) - Capt. Jeffrey Fassbender, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, left, presents Cmdr. Gieorag Andrews, outgoing commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), center, with his end of tour award during the change of command ceremony for Missouri on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)
USS Missouri Holds Change of Command Ceremony
