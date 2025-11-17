USS Missouri Holds Change of Command Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 19. Cmdr. Michael Humara, from Torrance, California, relieved Cmdr. Gieorag Andrews, from Gardnerville, Nevada, as commanding officer of the Missouri during a ceremony aboard the submarine, with the crew and guests seated pier side.



Andrews took command of Missouri in late February 2023. He led the crew through numerous significant events, including two deployments and two submarine command courses throughout his tour. In his remarks, he lauded the composure, preparedness, and commitment of the Missouri crew in successfully navigating challenges as a team. “As I wrote this speech, my heart swelled with pride at what the Mighty Family accomplished these past two and a half years,” said Andrews. “When you cross this brow and step inside, you transform salt and steel into an apex predator. You are the soul of Mighty Mo.”



Andrews’ next assignment will be on the staff of commander, Submarine Group 7, in Yokosuka, Japan.



Capt. Jeffrey Fassbender, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, attended the ceremony and served as guest speaker. “Gieorag found an amazing balance—a rare combination of being intensely serious about warfighting while also being incredibly invested in his people,” said Fassbender. “He pushed the crew hard, but the crew wanted to be pushed because they knew he cared deeply about who they were becoming and not just what the ship was doing.”



Humara most recently served as the special assistant for enlisted personnel, policy and training at Naval Reactors. In his remarks, Humara expressed appreciation of Andrews’ leadership and the strong foundation he laid forth throughout his tenure as commanding officer. “We are reminded that without risk we cannot expect to succeed, and charged to execute with boldness and confidence,” said Humara. “You exemplified this but also grew and sustained a team that asks why, that challenges assumptions and pushes our force to innovate and do more. G, in this regard, you are my best example of the modern submarine captain.”



Missouri was commissioned July 31, 2010. Missouri is the seventh Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Missouri. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class, fast-attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132, made up of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



