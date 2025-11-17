Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Team Dover have an open dialogue during the Project Mercury Innovator Workshop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. By inspiring creative problem-solving, Project Mercury boosted Dover AFB’s capacity to maintain high readiness levels. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)