Members of Team Dover have an open dialogue during the Project Mercury Innovator Workshop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. By inspiring creative problem-solving, Project Mercury boosted Dover AFB’s capacity to maintain high readiness levels. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9403316
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-DJ256-1353
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Mercury Innovator Workshop [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.