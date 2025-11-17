Members of Team Dover present their ideas to 436th Airlift Wing leadership during the Project Mercury Innovator Workshop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2025. Project Mercury helped strengthen Dover AFB’s role in readiness by fostering a culture of innovation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9403313
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-DJ256-1379
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Mercury Innovator Workshop [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.