Team Dover leadership discusses innovation ideas for the 436th Mission Support Group during the Project Mercury Innovator Workshop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2025. Through its focus on innovative solutions, Project Mercury enhanced Dover AFB’s ability to remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)