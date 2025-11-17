Project Mercury Innovator Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Ethan Eagle, Project Mercury head coach, right, begins an innovation workshop with games that stimulate learning at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2025. Project Mercury helped strengthen Dover AFB’s role in readiness by fostering a culture of innovation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)