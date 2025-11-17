PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Scott Matthews, Chief of Operations, Defense Personal Property Management Office, addresses industry partners during an industry engagement at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Nov. 20, 2025. If the proposed business rules are finalized, these changes will be mutually beneficial for the quality of care provided to military families and industry partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)