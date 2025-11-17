Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs [Image 2 of 2]

    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    Scott Matthews, Chief of Operations, Defense Personal Property Management Office, addresses industry partners during an industry engagement at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Nov. 20, 2025. If the proposed business rules are finalized, these changes will be mutually beneficial for the quality of care provided to military families and industry partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 06:55
    Photo ID: 9402617
    VIRIN: 251120-F-ZB472-1028
    Resolution: 4725x3376
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
