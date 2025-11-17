PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs Your browser does not support the audio element.

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — The Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force (PCS JTF) hosted the 2025 Fall Household Goods (HHG) Transportation Service Provider (TSP) Engagement on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. The event brought together over 350 industry partners to review proposed 2026 business rule updates and continue collaborative efforts to improve the PCS experience. The PCS JTF remains committed to addressing PCS challenges and strengthening the Defense Personal Property Program (DP3) through improvements in efficiency, accountability, and communication. These proposed changes reinforce the DoW’s focus on transparency and proactive engagement with industry partners. After thanking participants for their involvement, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, PCS JTF commanding general, emphasized the importance of industry input. “What we’re doing here is going to affect every single member within the Department of War. Your input remains critical; that’s why we need to hear from you today. We want to ensure that our service members have the best moving experience possible.” The proposed business rule updates were released Oct. 31 as part of the annual program. If the proposed changes take effect, industry partners must update their terms of service and claims procedures to provide compensation for delayed pickups or deliveries. When a shipment is delayed beyond scheduled dates, industry partners will be required to pay a daily rate equal to the applicable government per diem — excluding lodging — for each entitled person, with rates varying based on the dependent’s age, for dependents listed on the service member’s relocation orders. Itemized, receipt-supported expenses above the per diem may also be reimbursed. The requirement applies to all delayed shipments, including deliveries from storage-in-transit. The PCS JTF has also proposed extending the claims filing window for household goods claims from nine months to 12 months after delivery, giving service members and DoW civilians more time to identify and report lost or damaged items. Additionally, under the proposed changes, industry partners will have to comply with strengthened cybersecurity standards designed to protect Controlled Unclassified Information and Personally Identifiable Information. This proposed rule would prohibit the sale or release of any collected data to outside organizations. These initiatives reflect the PCS JTF’s focus on efficiency, supporting military families and cost-effective solutions that reduce stress on relocating DoW personnel and military families. The PCS JTF encouraged industry partners to coordinate with assigned liaisons to ensure full compliance and satisfaction with the new requirements. Officials said the updates reflect the Department’s commitment to accountability, security and an improved relocation experience for military families and DoW civilians. Proactive engagement and open communication are essential to building trust and improving outcomes across the DP3 enterprise.

The PCS JTF stands ready to proactively meet the needs of our Joint Force as they relocate. If service members encounter issues, they are encouraged to reach out to the operations center at 1-833-MIL-MOVE or at PCSCallCenter@mail.mil.