PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, Permanent Change of Station commanding general, provides opening remarks at an industry engagement at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Nov. 20, 2025. The PCS JTF hosted the virtual engagement to discuss the proposed business rules with industry partners and encourage direct feedback and discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)