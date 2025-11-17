Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, Permanent Change of Station commanding general, provides opening remarks at an industry engagement at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Nov. 20, 2025. The PCS JTF hosted the virtual engagement to discuss the proposed business rules with industry partners and encourage direct feedback and discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 06:55
    Photo ID: 9402615
    VIRIN: 251120-F-ZB472-1014
    Resolution: 4984x3560
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs
    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PCS Joint Task Force directly partners with industry to meet service members and their families’ needs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PCSJTF #TRANSCOM #Household Goods #PCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download