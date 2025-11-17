Tactical Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, signals his team to begin tactical movement formation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)