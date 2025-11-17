Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Planning [Image 4 of 4]

    Tactical Planning

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, signals his team to begin tactical movement formation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 9401697
    VIRIN: 251021-F-NC038-6867
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 434.84 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Tactical Planning [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

