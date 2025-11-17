Tactical Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, briefs a variety of formations that will be used during the course of the integration training to members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as force protection for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat spalls and austere air base defense. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman First Class Saidlere Belle)