    Tactical Planning [Image 1 of 4]

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, briefs a variety of formations that will be used during the course of the integration training to members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as force protection for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat spalls and austere air base defense. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman First Class Saidlere Belle)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 9401693
    VIRIN: 251021-F-NC038-1869
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 670.51 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Tactical Planning [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

