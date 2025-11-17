Tactical Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron take part in pre-planning mounted and unmounted integration training with the 36th Security Forces Squadron personnel at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere air base defense. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)