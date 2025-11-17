Tactical Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Security Forces Squadron and the 824th Base Defense Squadron operate a joint light tactical vehicle during integration training at Air Force Base, Guam, Oct 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as force protection for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat spalls and austere air base defense. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)