U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Security Forces Squadron and the 824th Base Defense Squadron operate a joint light tactical vehicle during integration training at Air Force Base, Guam, Oct 21, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as force protection for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat spalls and austere air base defense. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 18:52
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, Tactical Planning [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.