    Tyndall’s Safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission [Image 5 of 5]

    Tyndall’s Safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Sepulveda, 325th Fighter Wing safety technician, right, goes over a safety inspection checklist with Airman 1st Class John Maestas, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observables apprentice, during a spot inspection at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. Sepulveda conducted this spot inspection as part of the Wing safety office’s ongoing efforts to maintain a safe working environment for all personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 17:05
    Photo ID: 9401460
    VIRIN: 251119-F-KG386-1121
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.39 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Tyndall’s Safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Wing Safety
    safety

