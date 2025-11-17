Tyndall’s safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Sepulveda, 325th Fighter Wing safety technician, right, goes over a safety inspection checklist with Airman 1st Class John Maestas, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observables apprentice, during a spot inspection at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. Sepulveda conducted this spot inspection as part of the Wing safety office’s ongoing efforts to maintain a safe working environment for all personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)