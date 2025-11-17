Tyndall’s safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Sepulveda, right, and Staff Sgt. Lendon Beltran, 325th Fighter Wing safety technicians, conduct a site survey at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. The two conducted a series of routine inspections around base to ensure standards are being met, ultimately aimed at protecting Airmen and civilians on base from potential hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)