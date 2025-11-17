U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Sepulveda, right, and Staff Sgt. Lendon Beltran, 325th Fighter Wing safety technicians, conduct a site survey at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. The two conducted a series of routine inspections around base to ensure standards are being met, ultimately aimed at protecting Airmen and civilians on base from potential hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9401443
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-KG386-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Tyndall’s safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission
