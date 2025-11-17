Tyndall’s safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- A single moment of inattention, a split-second decision can lead to a mishap that may alter lives forever. At Tyndall Air Force Base, the 325th Fighter Wing Safety Office is dedicated to preventing those moments, ensuring every Airman returns home safely to their loved ones.



Often misunderstood as simply enforcing rules and regulations, safety plays a far more proactive and multifaceted role in protecting Airmen and ensuring mission success. Their work goes beyond ticking boxes on a checklist, it's about fostering a culture of safety where every member of Team Tyndall is empowered to identify and mitigate risks.



"People sometimes think of us as 'Quality Assurance' or the 'police,' but that's not who we are," said Staff Sgt. Christopher Sepulveda, 325th FW safety technician. "Our primary goal is to educate, not punish, Airmen on the inherent risks they face in their daily duties and provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to make safe decisions, both on and off duty.”



The safety team is comprised of highly trained professionals with expertise in various areas, including flight, ground and weapons safety. They work closely with every unit on base to identify potential hazards, lead mishap investigations, complete site surveys and conduct annual facility and program inspections. They provide a wide range of safety programs, from traffic safety, fire prevention and even sports and recreational activities like skydiving, scuba diving and boating.



“Safety is integral to all Wing operations,” said Staff Sgt. Lendon Beltran, 325th FW safety technician. “From risk assessments and flight plan reviews to detailed inspections of maintenance and comprehensive safety briefings, our constant focus is on minimizing risk.”



Nichole Sedesse, 325th FW occupational safety manager, explained that when an incident does occur, it’s their team’s mission to make sure it’s a lesson learned.



“Our goal is to learn from every incident and make sure we’re doing everything we can to prevent future mishaps,” she said. “I always say that I understand that making someone follow a rule is easy but making them want to follow it is my job.”



The team reinforced the importance of fostering a culture of proactive safety, ensuring every member of Team Tyndall can operate in the safest, most effective way possible.



“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that every Airman returns home safely to their families each day,” said Sepulveda. “By prioritizing safety and fostering a culture of prevention, we’re protecting lives and resources, also ensuring that Tyndall AFB can continue to generate air dominance for years to come.”