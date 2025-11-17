Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's Safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission

    Tyndall’s Safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lendon Beltran, 325th Fighter Wing safety technician, wears a vest displaying the word ‘Safety’ at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. The Wing’s safety office works closely with every unit on base to identify potential hazards, lead mishap investigations, complete site surveys, and conduct annual facility and program inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 17:05
    Photo ID: 9401447
    VIRIN: 251119-F-KG386-1129
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Tyndall’s safety team safeguards Airmen, enables mission

