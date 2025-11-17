Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham [Image 2 of 3]

    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bianca Kciuk, a cryptologic analyst and reporter with the 117th Intelligence Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, reviews data as part of her training program, Nov. 12, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. With the encouragement of her husband, also a member of the 117th, Kciuk enlisted into the Alabama Air National Guard in 2023 and is now working full-time as an analyst. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    This work, World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

