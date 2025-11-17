World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bianca Kciuk, a cryptologic analyst and reporter with the 117th Intelligence Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, reviews data as part of her training program, Nov. 12, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. With the encouragement of her husband, also a member of the 117th, Kciuk enlisted into the Alabama Air National Guard in 2023 and is now working full-time as an analyst. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)