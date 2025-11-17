Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Lando, a cyber system operator with the 117th Intelligence Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, checks connections and power sources inside a server room, Nov. 12, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. A former Marine all source intelligence analyst, Lando enlisted with the Birmingham unit after spending several months training alongside the Airmen he now serves with. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 9400272
    VIRIN: 251112-Z-ZA470-1015
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 912.01 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham
    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham
    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    117 ARW
    ALANG
    JRIC
    117th Intelligence Squadron
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download