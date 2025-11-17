World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Lando, a cyber system operator with the 117th Intelligence Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, checks connections and power sources inside a server room, Nov. 12, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. A former Marine all source intelligence analyst, Lando enlisted with the Birmingham unit after spending several months training alongside the Airmen he now serves with. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)